Chimichangas in Sandy

Sandy restaurants
Sandy restaurants that serve chimichangas

Beto's Mexican Food image

 

BETO'S SANDY

225 W 9000 S, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#14- CHIMICHANGA PLATE$14.99
More about BETO'S SANDY
Main pic

 

Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq

9460 S Union Sq, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$13.95
Deep-fried flour tortilla, filled with steak strips or chicken and topped with white cheese sauce. Served with rice and salad
More about Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq

