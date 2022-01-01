Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Sandy
/
Sandy
/
Hummus
Sandy restaurants that serve hummus
Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah
80 E 10600 S, Sandy
No reviews yet
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (2oz)
Roasted Beet Hummus (8oz)
$5.00
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (8oz)
$5.00
More about Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah
SMOOTHIES
Ascent Kitchen - Sandy
9645 S State, Sandy
Avg 4.6
(1179 reviews)
Hummus Veggie & Pita Side
$8.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Sandy
Browse other tasty dishes in Sandy
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Chicken Tenders
Fish And Chips
Chicken Pesto Sandwiches
Cookies
More near Sandy to explore
Salt Lake City
Avg 4.4
(208 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
West Jordan
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Herriman
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston