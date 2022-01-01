Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Sandy

Go
Sandy restaurants
Toast

Sandy restaurants that serve hummus

Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah image

 

Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah

80 E 10600 S, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (2oz)
Roasted Beet Hummus (8oz)$5.00
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus (8oz)$5.00
More about Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Ascent Kitchen - Sandy

9645 S State, Sandy

Avg 4.6 (1179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Veggie & Pita Side$8.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Sandy

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandy

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Cookies

Map

More near Sandy to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (208 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston