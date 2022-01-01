Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Sandy

Go
Sandy restaurants
Toast

Sandy restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

SALADS

Vessel Kitchen - Sandy

11052 S State Street Suite C, Sandy

Avg 4.8 (4591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NAAN FLATBREAD$1.50
More about Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
Item pic

 

Vessel Kitchen - Central

2067 East 9400 South, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NAAN FLATBREAD$1.50
More about Vessel Kitchen - Central

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandy

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Hummus

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Macarons

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Veggie Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Sandy to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston