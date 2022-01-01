Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Naan in
Sandy
/
Sandy
/
Naan
Sandy restaurants that serve naan
SALADS
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
11052 S State Street Suite C, Sandy
Avg 4.8
(4591 reviews)
NAAN FLATBREAD
$1.50
More about Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
Vessel Kitchen - Central
2067 East 9400 South, Sandy
No reviews yet
NAAN FLATBREAD
$1.50
More about Vessel Kitchen - Central
Browse other tasty dishes in Sandy
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
Hummus
Chicken Pesto Sandwiches
Macarons
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Veggie Salad
Tacos
More near Sandy to explore
Salt Lake City
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
West Jordan
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Herriman
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston