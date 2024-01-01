Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Sandy

Go
Sandy restaurants
Toast

Sandy restaurants that serve nachos

Consumer pic

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub - Tooele - Tooele

615 N Main St, Tooele

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ultimate Nachos$14.50
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub - Tooele - Tooele
Main pic

 

Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq

9460 S Union Sq, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Supreme Nachos$13.95
Shredded chicken or ground beef topped with cheese, lettuce, pico, and sour cream
Fajita Nachos$14.95
Fresh tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onion, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
More about Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandy

Quesadillas

Falafel Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hummus

Chili

Tuna Salad

Huevos Rancheros

Burritos

Map

More near Sandy to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Herriman

No reviews yet

American Fork

No reviews yet

Riverton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (44 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston