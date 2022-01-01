Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Sandy

Go
Sandy restaurants
Toast

Sandy restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Tin Roof Grill

9284 S 700 E, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Citrus Salmon$22.00
Grilled fillet of salmon with citrus infused butter served with fresh ginger quinoa pilaf and sautéed Asian vegetables.
Blackened Salmon$22.00
Blackened fillet of salmon topped with blue cheese compound butter served with garlic whipped potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
More about Tin Roof Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Ascent Kitchen - Sandy

9645 S State, Sandy

Avg 4.6 (1179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dill Herb Salmon$5.00
Southwest Salmon Salad$15.00
Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Jasmine Rice, Avocado, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
Salmon & Roasted Beets Salad$16.00
Dill-Herb Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Dried Cherries, Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Sandy

Browse other tasty dishes in Sandy

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Hummus

Fish And Chips

Cookies

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Sandy to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (208 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston