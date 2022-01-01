Salmon in Sandy
Tin Roof Grill
9284 S 700 E, Sandy
|Citrus Salmon
|$22.00
Grilled fillet of salmon with citrus infused butter served with fresh ginger quinoa pilaf and sautéed Asian vegetables.
|Blackened Salmon
|$22.00
Blackened fillet of salmon topped with blue cheese compound butter served with garlic whipped potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Ascent Kitchen - Sandy
9645 S State, Sandy
|Dill Herb Salmon
|$5.00
|Southwest Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Blackened Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Jasmine Rice, Avocado, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing.
|Salmon & Roasted Beets Salad
|$16.00
Dill-Herb Salmon, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Roasted Beets, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Dried Cherries, Citrus Dijon Vinaigrette.