Super burritos in Sandy

Sandy restaurants
Sandy restaurants that serve super burritos

Beto's Mexican Food image

 

BETO'S SANDY

225 W 9000 S, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUPER COMBO BURRITO$11.69
BACON, HAM, CHORIZO,STEAK, SAUSAGE, POATO, EGG & CHEESE
More about BETO'S SANDY
Main pic

 

Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq

9460 S Union Sq, Sandy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Carne Asada Burrito$14.95
Burrito is filled with Carne asada or chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream, rice, and beans
Super Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Burrito filled with Carne asada, eggs, ham, bacon, potato, and cheese
More about Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq

