Super burritos in Sandy
Sandy restaurants that serve super burritos
BETO'S SANDY
225 W 9000 S, Sandy
|SUPER COMBO BURRITO
|$11.69
BACON, HAM, CHORIZO,STEAK, SAUSAGE, POATO, EGG & CHEESE
Fajita Grill Togo - S Union Sq
9460 S Union Sq, Sandy
|Super Carne Asada Burrito
|$14.95
Burrito is filled with Carne asada or chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream, rice, and beans
|Super Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
Burrito filled with Carne asada, eggs, ham, bacon, potato, and cheese