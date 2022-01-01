Chicken burritos in Sanford
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|CHICKEN - MINI BURRITO
|$9.50
Served with Rice & Beans.
|ZOCALO BURRITO - SHREDDED CHICKEN
|$13.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Chicken, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
|ZOCALO BURRITO - GRILLED CHICKEN
|$13.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.