Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Sanford

Go
Sanford restaurants
Toast

Sanford restaurants that serve chicken burritos

El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN - MINI BURRITO$9.50
Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO BURRITO - SHREDDED CHICKEN$13.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Shredded Chicken, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
ZOCALO BURRITO - GRILLED CHICKEN$13.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Rice and Beans, Topped with Red Sauce, Melted Cheese & Sour Cream.
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

206 Sanford Avenue, Sandford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Burrito
More about Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

Browse other tasty dishes in Sanford

Ceviche

Chicken Sandwiches

Flautas

Pies

Mahi Mahi

Steak Quesadillas

Burritos

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Sanford to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston