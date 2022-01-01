Chicken fajitas in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN & STEAK
|$19.50
Chicken & Steak Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
|FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
|FAJITAS - CHICKEN (L)
|$12.50
Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.