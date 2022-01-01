Chicken sandwiches in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Sanford Brewing Company
Sanford Brewing Company
400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford
|Herb/Garlic Butter Chicken Sandwich*
|$13.00
Butter herb grilled chicken breast topped with white cheddar, lettuce tomato and pickle. Served with sea shore fries.
More about Swine & Sons: Sanford
Swine & Sons: Sanford
200 S. Myrtle Ave., Sanford
|Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy hot-spiced chicken thigh
with garlic dill pickles & Flori-Bama white bbq sauce
Spice levels:
Party - mild
Rager - medium!!
Ultra Mega Rager - very hot!!!!!
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken thigh with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, garlic-dill pickles & house
ranch on a buttered bun.