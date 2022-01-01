Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.7 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Herb/Garlic Butter Chicken Sandwich*$13.00
Butter herb grilled chicken breast topped with white cheddar, lettuce tomato and pickle. Served with sea shore fries.
More about Sanford Brewing Company
Swine & Sons: Sanford image

 

Swine & Sons: Sanford

200 S. Myrtle Ave., Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy hot-spiced chicken thigh
with garlic dill pickles & Flori-Bama white bbq sauce
Spice levels:
Party - mild
Rager - medium!!
Ultra Mega Rager - very hot!!!!!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken thigh with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, garlic-dill pickles & house
ranch on a buttered bun.
More about Swine & Sons: Sanford

