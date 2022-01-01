Chicken wraps in Sanford

Oasis on the River image

 

Oasis on the River

4380 Carraway Place, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.75
More about Oasis on the River
Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.7 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap*$12.00
Lightly fried tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, and ranch dressing wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Caesar Chicken Wrap*$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with parmesan, Caesar dressing, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
More about Sanford Brewing Company

