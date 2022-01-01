Chili in Sanford
More about Sanford Brewing Company
Sanford Brewing Company
400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford
|Chili Cheese Fries*
|$8.00
Fries covered in our house made chili and beer cheese
|Cup of Chili*
|$6.00
Our house made chili topped with cheddar and served with crackers
More about KitchenAF - Sanford
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • CHEESE
KitchenAF - Sanford
160 W Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford
|Chili Cheese Tots or Fries
|$5.99
Lightly seasoned, golden-brown tater tots or fries served with house made cheese sauce and made from scratch vegan chili, garnished with fresh green onions