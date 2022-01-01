Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Sanford

Go
Sanford restaurants
Toast

Sanford restaurants that serve chili

Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.7 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries*$8.00
Fries covered in our house made chili and beer cheese
Cup of Chili*$6.00
Our house made chili topped with cheddar and served with crackers
More about Sanford Brewing Company
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • CHEESE

KitchenAF - Sanford

160 W Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Tots or Fries$5.99
Lightly seasoned, golden-brown tater tots or fries served with house made cheese sauce and made from scratch vegan chili, garnished with fresh green onions
More about KitchenAF - Sanford

Browse other tasty dishes in Sanford

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Fajitas

Burritos

Shrimp Tacos

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Map

More near Sanford to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston