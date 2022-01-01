Chimichangas in Sanford
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|CHIMICHANGA (D)- VEGETABLES
|$13.50
Flour Tortilla Filled with Veggies Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
|CHIMICHANGA (D)– STEAK
|$13.50
Flour Tortilla Filled with Steak Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
|CHIMICHANGA - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.