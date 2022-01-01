Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve chimichangas

El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
CHIMICHANGA (D)- VEGETABLES$13.50
Flour Tortilla Filled with Veggies Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA (D)– STEAK$13.50
Flour Tortilla Filled with Steak Plus Rice and Beans Dip, Fried and Covered with Cheese Sauce, Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
CHIMICHANGA - SHREDDED CHICKEN (L)$10.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Rice & Beans with Choice of: Shredded Beef, Chicken, Ground Beef or Pastor, Topped with Cheese Sauce.
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

206 Sanford Avenue, Sandford

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIMICHANGA
More about Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

