Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Sanford

Go
Sanford restaurants
Toast

Sanford restaurants that serve enchiladas

El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
ENCHILADAS (D) – CHICKEN$15.50
Four Enchiladas of Chicken in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS (D) - GROUND BEEF$15.50
Four Enchiladas of Ground Beef in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
ENCHILADAS (D) – CHEESE$15.50
Four Enchiladas of Cheese in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar image

 

ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar - 1566 South French Avenue

1566 South French Avenue, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas (4)$15.00
Corn tortilla, shredded chicken, creamy green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream and avocado.
More about ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar - 1566 South French Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Sanford

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Burritos

Cookies

Nachos

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Sanford to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston