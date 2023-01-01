Enchiladas in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|ENCHILADAS (D) – CHICKEN
|$15.50
Four Enchiladas of Chicken in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
|ENCHILADAS (D) - GROUND BEEF
|$15.50
Four Enchiladas of Ground Beef in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
|ENCHILADAS (D) – CHEESE
|$15.50
Four Enchiladas of Cheese in Red or Green Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sour Cream, Served Rice & Beans.
More about ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar - 1566 South French Avenue
ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar - 1566 South French Avenue
1566 South French Avenue, Sanford
|Enchiladas Suizas (4)
|$15.00
Corn tortilla, shredded chicken, creamy green sauce, topped with melted cheese, sour cream and avocado.