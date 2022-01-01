Fajitas in Sanford
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|FAJITAS - STEAK (L)
|$14.00
Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
|FAJITAS (D)- STEAK & SHRIMP
|$18.00
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
|EL ZOCALO FAJITAS
|$22.00
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Topped with Cheese. Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.