Flautas in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve flautas
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|FLAUTAS (D) POTATO
|$14.50
Four Flautas Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans. Choose Your Flautas: Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato.
|CHICKEN - KID’S FLAUTAS
|$9.50
Served with Rice & Beans.
|FLAUTAS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)
|$12.00
Choose Your Three Flautas: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.