Flautas in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve flautas

El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
FLAUTAS (D) POTATO$14.50
Four Flautas Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans. Choose Your Flautas: Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato.
CHICKEN - KID’S FLAUTAS$9.50
Served with Rice & Beans.
FLAUTAS - SHREDDED BEEF (L)$12.00
Choose Your Three Flautas: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef or Potato, Topped with Green or Red Sauce, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans.
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

206 Sanford Avenue, Sandford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas
More about Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

