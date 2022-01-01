Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Sanford

Go
Sanford restaurants
Toast

Sanford restaurants that serve greek salad

Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.7 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Feta, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato. Served with Greek Dressing.
Side Greek Salad$7.00
Romaine topped with Kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, pepperoncini, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with Greek Dressing.
More about Sanford Brewing Company
Christo's image

 

Christo's

107 w 1st st, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TARPON SPRINGS GREEK SALAD$12.99
More about Christo's

Browse other tasty dishes in Sanford

Tacos

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Sanford to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (246 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston