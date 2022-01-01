Grilled chicken in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Oasis on the River
Oasis on the River
4380 Carraway Place, Sanford
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Dinner Portion
|$12.50
More about El Zocalo
El Zocalo
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST (L)
|$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Served with Sautéed Vegtables & Rice
|TOSTADAS TRIO - GRILLED CHICKEN
|$11.00
Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.
|ZOCALO TACOS (D)- Grilled CHICKEN
|$12.50
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.