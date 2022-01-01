Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Sanford

Item pic

 

Oasis on the River

4380 Carraway Place, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Dinner Portion$12.50
More about Oasis on the River
El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST (L)$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Served with Sautéed Vegtables & Rice
TOSTADAS TRIO - GRILLED CHICKEN$11.00
Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- Grilled CHICKEN$12.50
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
More about El Zocalo

