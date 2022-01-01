Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve lobsters

Henry's Depot - 212 W 1st St

212 W 1st St, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
SUB OKRA$2.00
More about Henry's Depot - 212 W 1st St
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • CHEESE

KitchenAF - Sanford

160 W Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Bowl Lobster BisqueAF$10.99
Our made from scratch lobster
bisque with cream sherry, lobster,
shrimp, garlic and spices served with a fresh baked French bread
bowl.
Shrimp Lobster Fettuccine$13.99
Fettuccine pasta tossed with from scratch alfredo & lobster bisque topped with fried shrimp and garnished with green onions and parmesan
Lobster BisqueAF$5.99
Our made from scratch lobster bisque with cream sherry, lobster, shrimp, garlic and spices.
More about KitchenAF - Sanford

