Lobsters in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Henry's Depot - 212 W 1st St
Henry's Depot - 212 W 1st St
212 W 1st St, Sanford
|SUB OKRA
|$2.00
More about KitchenAF - Sanford
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • CHEESE
KitchenAF - Sanford
160 W Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford
|Bread Bowl Lobster BisqueAF
|$10.99
Our made from scratch lobster
bisque with cream sherry, lobster,
shrimp, garlic and spices served with a fresh baked French bread
bowl.
|Shrimp Lobster Fettuccine
|$13.99
Fettuccine pasta tossed with from scratch alfredo & lobster bisque topped with fried shrimp and garnished with green onions and parmesan
|Lobster BisqueAF
|$5.99
Our made from scratch lobster bisque with cream sherry, lobster, shrimp, garlic and spices.