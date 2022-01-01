Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Sanford

Go
Sanford restaurants
Toast

Sanford restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Henry's Depot

212 W 1st St, Sanford

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$3.00
More about Henry's Depot
DFC BOWL TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE image

 

Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford

212 w 1st st, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DFC BOWL TRADITIONAL MAC-N-CHEESE$15.00
Our dharma fried chick’n served over garlic-rosemary mashed taters with cashew cheese sauce, sweet corn, served with traditional mac ’n cheese, crispy fried onions, & bread-n-butter pickles
MAC 'N CHEESE FLIGHT$11.00
Traditional? Roasted Garlic? Buffalo? Hmm... why not all three?!
If you would like to double up a flavor just leave a note in the comments.
*contains cashews
MAC 'N CHEESE$4.00
*contains cashews
More about Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford
Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.7 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Lil Mac N Cheese*$5.00
Our house pasta tossed in cheddar cheese. Get it with bacon or chicken, add 2.00.
Side Mac N Cheese$8.00
Fried Mac and Cheese*$12.00
Four cheddar cheese fried mac and cheese bars
More about Sanford Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Sanford

Scallops

Cheesecake

Tacos

Curly Fries

Philly Cheesesteaks

Salmon Salad

Salmon

Quesadillas

Map

More near Sanford to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston