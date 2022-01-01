Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Oasis on the River

4380 Carraway Place, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ninja Nachos$14.75
Chips pilled high w/Cheese
Tomatoes, Lettuce with your
choice of Beef or Chicken
More about Oasis on the River
El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS$9.50
Fried Corn Tortilla Chips Covered with Refried Beans, Ground Beef & Melted Cheese and Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, & Guacamole.
More about El Zocalo
Item pic

 

Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford

212 w 1st st, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BIG BLUE CHICK'N NACHOS-BLACKEND$16.00
A generous mound of blue corn tortillas, Dharma blackened chick’n, creamy nacho cheese, black bean purée, Fresno chilies, scallions & parsley
BIG BLUE CHICK'N NACHOS-DFC$16.00
A generous mound of blue corn tortillas, Dharma fried chick’n, creamy nacho cheese, black bean purée, Fresno chilies, scallions & parsley
More about Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford
Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.7 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Mojo Pork Nachos*$11.00
Fried tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, mojo pork, pico, sour cream and beer cheese.
More about Sanford Brewing Company
ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar image

 

ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

1566 South French Avenue, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Nachos$12.00
More about ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

