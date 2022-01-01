Nachos in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve nachos
Oasis on the River
4380 Carraway Place, Sanford
|Ninja Nachos
|$14.75
Chips pilled high w/Cheese
Tomatoes, Lettuce with your
choice of Beef or Chicken
El Zocalo
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|NACHOS
|$9.50
Fried Corn Tortilla Chips Covered with Refried Beans, Ground Beef & Melted Cheese and Topped with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, & Guacamole.
Dharma Southern Kitchen - Sanford
212 w 1st st, Sanford
|BIG BLUE CHICK'N NACHOS-BLACKEND
|$16.00
A generous mound of blue corn tortillas, Dharma blackened chick’n, creamy nacho cheese, black bean purée, Fresno chilies, scallions & parsley
|BIG BLUE CHICK'N NACHOS-DFC
|$16.00
A generous mound of blue corn tortillas, Dharma fried chick’n, creamy nacho cheese, black bean purée, Fresno chilies, scallions & parsley
Sanford Brewing Company
400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford
|Mojo Pork Nachos*
|$11.00
Fried tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, mojo pork, pico, sour cream and beer cheese.