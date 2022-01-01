Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve quesadillas

Oasis on the River image

 

Oasis on the River

4380 Carraway Place, Sanford

Quesadilla$11.75
More about Oasis on the River
El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
QUESADILLA - VEGETABLES (L)$9.00
Steak, Grilled Chicken or Vegetables in a Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Rice.
QUESADILLA (D)- PASTOR$10.50
Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Pastor, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.
QUESADILLA (D) - SHREDDED CHICKEN$10.50
More about El Zocalo
Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.7 (1390 reviews)
Quesadilla*$9.00
Cheddar and pepper jack cheese with jalapeno, pickled red onion, and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Sanford Brewing Company

