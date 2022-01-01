Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Toast

Sanford restaurants that serve salmon salad

Henry's Depot rebuilding image

 

Henry's Depot

212 W 1st St, Sanford

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Henry's Depot
El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO SALAD (D)- GRILLED SALMON$15.00
Fresh Cut Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Drizzle of Balsamic Glazed.
More about El Zocalo

