Scallops in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve scallops

Henry's Depot rebuilding image

 

Henry's Depot

212 W 1st St, Sanford

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Scallops$10.00
More about Henry's Depot
El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOPS & SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$19.99
Four Enchiladas of Shrimp & Scallops in a Creamy Chipotle Sauce Served with Rice, Beans & Salad.
More about El Zocalo

