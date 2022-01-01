Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
ZOCALO TACOS (D)- SHRIMP$16.00
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
MEXICAN TACOS (D)- SHRIMP$15.50
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
ZOCALO TACOS - SHRIMP (L)$11.00
Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

206 Sanford Avenue, Sandford

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Shrimp Taco$4.00
More about Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

