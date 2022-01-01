Shrimp tacos in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|ZOCALO TACOS (D)- SHRIMP
|$16.00
Three Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese & Guacamole Served with Rice & Beans.
|MEXICAN TACOS (D)- SHRIMP
|$15.50
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
|ZOCALO TACOS - SHRIMP (L)
|$11.00
Two Flour Tortilla Tacos Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Served with Rice & Beans