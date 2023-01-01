Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve sliders

The Joint at West End

202 Sanford Avenue, Sanford

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Little Bubba Kush Sliders$14.00
Waygu Beef Sliders with American Cheese and Topped with Gold BBQ pulled Pork, an O Ring and Mango Habanero Slaw, served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots
Wagyu Sliders$12.00
2 Wagyu Beef Sliders with American Cheese, Lettuce served with your choice of Waffle Fried or Tots
Crabby Patty Sliders$12.00
Two fried Crab Cake Sliders topped with Mango Habanero Slaw served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots.
Henry's Depot - 212 W 1st St

212 W 1st St, Sanford

Takeout
Pork Slider$5.00
Mix N Match Sliders$11.00
