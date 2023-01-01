Sliders in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve sliders
More about The Joint at West End
The Joint at West End
202 Sanford Avenue, Sanford
|Little Bubba Kush Sliders
|$14.00
Waygu Beef Sliders with American Cheese and Topped with Gold BBQ pulled Pork, an O Ring and Mango Habanero Slaw, served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots
|Wagyu Sliders
|$12.00
2 Wagyu Beef Sliders with American Cheese, Lettuce served with your choice of Waffle Fried or Tots
|Crabby Patty Sliders
|$12.00
Two fried Crab Cake Sliders topped with Mango Habanero Slaw served with your choice of Waffle Fries or Tots.