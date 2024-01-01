Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve spinach salad

El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPINACH SALAD – CHICKEN$13.00
A bed of Spinach, Caramelized Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Chipotle Dressing,
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
Christo's image

 

Christo's

107 w 1st st, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEDITERRANEAN SPINACH EGGPLANT SALAD$14.99
More about Christo's

