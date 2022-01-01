Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve steak fajitas

El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
FAJITAS - STEAK (L)$14.00
Steak, Chicken, Vegetables or Mixed Fajitas, Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS (D)- STEAK & SHRIMP$18.00
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
FAJITAS (D)- CHICKEN & STEAK$19.50
Chicken & Steak Fajitas with Sautéed Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Comes with Guacamole, Pico, Sour Cream, Jack Cheese, Rice, Beans & Flour or Corn Tortillas.
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

206 Sanford Avenue, Sandford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita$12.00
More about Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

