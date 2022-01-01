Steak quesadillas in Sanford
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|QUESADILLA - STEAK (L)
|$10.00
Steak, Grilled Chicken or Vegetables in a Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Rice.
|QUESADILLA (D)– STEAK
|$12.50
Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Steak, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.
|STEAK - MINI QUESADILLA
|$9.50
Served with Rice & Beans.