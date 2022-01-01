Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA - STEAK (L)$10.00
Steak, Grilled Chicken or Vegetables in a Flour Tortilla, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Served with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Rice.
QUESADILLA (D)– STEAK$12.50
Flour Tortilla Filled with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese and Steak, Served with Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream.
STEAK - MINI QUESADILLA$9.50
Served with Rice & Beans.
More about El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

206 Sanford Avenue, Sandford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla
More about Cocina Mexicana Tacon Madres - 206 Sanford Ave, Sanford FL 32771

