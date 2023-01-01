Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Sanford
/
Sanford
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Sanford restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Joint at West End
202 Sanford Avenue, Sanford
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$9.00
Sweetie fries with Cinnamon Sugar
More about The Joint at West End
Sanford Brewing Company
400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford
Avg 4.7
(1390 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries*
$5.00
More about Sanford Brewing Company
