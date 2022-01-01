Tacos in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve tacos
More about Oasis on the River
Oasis on the River
4380 Carraway Place, Sanford
|MAHI TACO
|$14.75
3 Tacos on a bed of island slaw served with boom boom sauce
|Chicken Taco
|$3.00
|Beef Taco
|$3.00
More about El Zocalo
El Zocalo
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|MEXICAN TACOS (D) - STEAK
|$12.00
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
|TACO SALAD (D)
|$10.00
A Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled with Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken or Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomatoes & Cucumbers.