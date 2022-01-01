Tacos in Sanford

Oasis on the River image

 

Oasis on the River

4380 Carraway Place, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAHI TACO$14.75
3 Tacos on a bed of island slaw served with boom boom sauce
Chicken Taco$3.00
Beef Taco$3.00
More about Oasis on the River
El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
MEXICAN TACOS (D) - STEAK$12.00
Three Soft Corn Tortilla Tacos topped with Cilantro & Onions Served with Rice & Beans.
TACO SALAD (D)$10.00
A Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled with Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken or Beef, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomatoes & Cucumbers.
More about El Zocalo
Sanford Brewing Company image

 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.7 (1390 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Mac*$13.00
Pepper jack cheese and cheddar tossed with taco seasoned prime beef, topped with Doritos, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Sanford Brewing Company

