Tostadas in Sanford

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
406 Sanford Ave, Sanford
|CEVICHE TOSTADA
|$12.50
Octopus, Shrimp, Calamari & Tilapia all Mixed with Pico de Gallo, Served on a Flat Crispy Shell Topped with Fresh Sliced Avocado.
|TOSTADAS TRIO - GRILLED CHICKEN
|$13.00
Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.
|TOSTADAS TRIO - STEAK
|$13.00
Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Steak, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.