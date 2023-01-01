Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve tostadas

El Zocalo image

 

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant

406 Sanford Ave, Sanford

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
Takeout
CEVICHE TOSTADA$12.50
Octopus, Shrimp, Calamari & Tilapia all Mixed with Pico de Gallo, Served on a Flat Crispy Shell Topped with Fresh Sliced Avocado.
TOSTADAS TRIO - GRILLED CHICKEN$13.00
Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Chicken, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.
TOSTADAS TRIO - STEAK$13.00
Three Flat Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered with Beans & Topped with Steak, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Grated Cheese, Sour Cream, & Fresh Avocado.
ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar image

 

ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar - 1566 South French Avenue

1566 South French Avenue, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada$10.00
