Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Sanford

Go
Sanford restaurants
Toast

Sanford restaurants that serve caesar salad

Bubba Frye's image

 

Bubba Frye's

890 Maine street, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar salad$9.49
More about Bubba Frye's
Item pic

 

Smitty's Cinema

1327 Main Street, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$11.99
Our version of the Mediterranean classic with fresh, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Smitty's Cinema

Browse other tasty dishes in Sanford

Pies

Chocolate Brownies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Sanford to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Wells

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston