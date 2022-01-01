Sanford restaurants you'll love

Sanford restaurants
Toast
  • Sanford

Sanford's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Must-try Sanford restaurants

Fresh Choice Café image

 

Fresh Choice Café

805 Wicker Street, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Melt$8.95
Chicken Salad with bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomato on Parmesan bread - choice of side
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
Grilled chicken , Parmesan, bacon and lettuce with Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap and a side.
Soup$4.00
Soup of the day
Coach's - Sanford image

 

Coach's - Sanford

1707 HORNER BLVD, SANFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boneless$0.65
Sirloin Steak$14.29
Chicken Salad$9.99
Fonda Lupita image

 

Fonda Lupita

129 W Main Street, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gordita$4.50
home made thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling
Tacos$2.75
Homemade corn tortillas served with choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and grilled onions
1 Gordita + rice and beans$5.99
Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, beans, crema Mexicana and queso fresco
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I image

 

EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I

1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz Con Pollo$9.49
Burrito California$11.49
Arroz Con Carne$10.49
Eyelight Cafe image

 

Eyelight Cafe

122 W Main Street, SANFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paint Pouring Workshop - February 27 @ 3pm$25.00
Learn the process of paint pouring on a vase and canvas.
Beaded Angel Workshop - December 17 @ 4pm$10.00
Learn to make beaded angels, all supplies provided.
April 30th 6 Ft Vendor Table$20.00
Tables for vendors at our toy show.
GiGi’s Creations image

 

GiGi’s Creations

Charlotte Avenue, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoke and Barrel image

BBQ • GRILL

Smoke and Barrel

120 S. Steele St., Sanford

Avg 4.4 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

El Rolas

824 East Main Street, SANFORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sope de Asada
3 Taco Tray$12.00
Tamal Verde$2.00
Dodge City - Sanford image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dodge City - Sanford

2100 Dalrymple ST, SANFORD

Avg 3.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Macaroni and Cheese$2.99
Wild West Quesadilla$9.99
Chuckwagon Chop Steak$11.49
Ron's Barn Barbecue & Seafood image

 

Ron's Barn Barbecue & Seafood

3122 S Horner Blvd, SANFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Brass Kettle Family Restaurant

2401 S Horner Blvd, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sanford

Quesadillas

Burritos

Nachos

Tacos

Tamales

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

