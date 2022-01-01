Sanford restaurants you'll love
Sanford's top cuisines
Must-try Sanford restaurants
Fresh Choice Café
805 Wicker Street, Sanford
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$8.95
Chicken Salad with bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomato on Parmesan bread - choice of side
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.75
Grilled chicken , Parmesan, bacon and lettuce with Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap and a side.
|Soup
|$4.00
Soup of the day
Coach's - Sanford
1707 HORNER BLVD, SANFORD
|Popular items
|Boneless
|$0.65
|Sirloin Steak
|$14.29
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fonda Lupita
129 W Main Street, Sanford
|Popular items
|Gordita
|$4.50
home made thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling
|Tacos
|$2.75
Homemade corn tortillas served with choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and grilled onions
|1 Gordita + rice and beans
|$5.99
Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, beans, crema Mexicana and queso fresco
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford
|Popular items
|Arroz Con Pollo
|$9.49
|Burrito California
|$11.49
|Arroz Con Carne
|$10.49
Eyelight Cafe
122 W Main Street, SANFORD
|Popular items
|Paint Pouring Workshop - February 27 @ 3pm
|$25.00
Learn the process of paint pouring on a vase and canvas.
|Beaded Angel Workshop - December 17 @ 4pm
|$10.00
Learn to make beaded angels, all supplies provided.
|April 30th 6 Ft Vendor Table
|$20.00
Tables for vendors at our toy show.
El Rolas
824 East Main Street, SANFORD
|Popular items
|Sope de Asada
|3 Taco Tray
|$12.00
|Tamal Verde
|$2.00
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dodge City - Sanford
2100 Dalrymple ST, SANFORD
|Popular items
|Macaroni and Cheese
|$2.99
|Wild West Quesadilla
|$9.99
|Chuckwagon Chop Steak
|$11.49
Ron's Barn Barbecue & Seafood
3122 S Horner Blvd, SANFORD
Brass Kettle Family Restaurant
2401 S Horner Blvd, Sanford