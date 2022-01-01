Sanford Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Sanford

Fonda Lupita image

 

Fonda Lupita

129 W Main Street, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos$2.75
Homemade corn tortillas served with choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and grilled onions
1 Gordita + rice and beans$5.99
Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, beans, crema Mexicana and queso fresco
Gordita$4.50
home made thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling
More about Fonda Lupita
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I image

 

EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I

1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz Con Carne$10.49
Burrito California$11.49
PN#4Tenders$5.79
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
Restaurant banner

 

El Rolas

824 East Main Street, SANFORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Burrito$9.00
Sope de Asada
Arroz&frjoles Small$2.99
More about El Rolas

