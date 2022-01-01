Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve chicken salad

Fresh Choice Café image

 

Fresh Choice Café

805 Wicker Street, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Plate$8.95
with a small Fresh choice salad and side item of your choice
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
with lettuce and tomato choice of bread/wrap and a side.
More about Fresh Choice Café
Coach's - Sanford image

 

Coach's - Sanford

1707 HORNER BLVD, SANFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$10.99
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Salad$10.99
Chicken Pecan Apple Salad$10.99
More about Coach's - Sanford
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I image

 

EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I

1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Chicken Salad$11.99
Fajita Taco Salad W/ Chicken$10.49
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
Consumer pic

 

Quick Bites - NC

1907 Bragg Street, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$7.79
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, and Tomatoes
Cup of Chicken Salad, 8oz.$4.49
c. 8oz of House Made Chicken Salad
1/2 Chicken Florentine with Small House or Caesar Salad$7.79
1/2 Chicken Florentine with Salad
More about Quick Bites - NC
Eyelight Cafe image

 

Eyelight Cafe

122 W Main Street, SANFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$2.50
More about Eyelight Cafe
Dodge City - Sanford image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dodge City - Sanford

2100 Dalrymple ST, SANFORD

Avg 3.1 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Dodge City - Sanford

