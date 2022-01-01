Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Sanford
/
Sanford
/
Chicken Soup
Sanford restaurants that serve chicken soup
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford
No reviews yet
Cup Chicken Soup
$4.99
Bowl Chicken Soup
$7.99
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
Quick Bites - NC
1907 Bragg Street, Sanford
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup, Cup
$3.49
House Made Soup with Elbow Macaroni
More about Quick Bites - NC
