Chicken wraps in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Fresh Choice Café

805 Wicker Street, Sanford

Takeout
Classic Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, corn and lettuce with ranch dressing in a tortilla wrap and a side.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.95
Grilled chicken, black beans and corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar with a chipotle spread in a tortilla wrap and a side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.75
Grilled chicken , Parmesan, bacon and lettuce with Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap and a side.
Quick Bites - NC

1907 Bragg Street, Sanford

Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.79
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, and Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.79
Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Crispy Chicken & Ranch Wrap$7.29
