Chicken wraps in Sanford

Fresh Choice Café
805 Wicker Street, Sanford
|Classic Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, corn and lettuce with ranch dressing in a tortilla wrap and a side.
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Grilled chicken, black beans and corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar with a chipotle spread in a tortilla wrap and a side.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.75
Grilled chicken , Parmesan, bacon and lettuce with Caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap and a side.