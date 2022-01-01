Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Fonda Lupita image

 

Fonda Lupita

129 W Main Street, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$10.50
More about Fonda Lupita
Item pic

 

Fonda Lupita - 1952 S. Horner Blvd

1952 S. Horner Blvd, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$10.50
Crispy fried tortillas chips, topped with a spicy tomato sauce.
Served with protein & beans topped with cheese and cream.
More about Fonda Lupita - 1952 S. Horner Blvd

