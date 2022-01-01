Gorditas in Sanford
Fonda Lupita
129 W Main Street, Sanford
|1 Gordita + rice and beans
|$5.99
Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, beans, crema Mexicana and queso fresco
|Gordita
|$4.50
1 home-made thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling
Inside (spread of refried beans, meat or stew of choice, quest fresco & cream)
Fonda Lupita - 1952 S. Horner Blvd
1952 S. Horner Blvd, Sanford
|Gordita
|$4.50
home made thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling
|1 Gordita + rice and beans
|$5.99
Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, beans, crema Mexicana and queso fresco