Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Greek salad in
Sanford
/
Sanford
/
Greek Salad
Sanford restaurants that serve greek salad
Fresh Choice Cafe'
805 Wicker Street, Sanford
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$8.95
Olives, onions, tomato & feta on green leaf with a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Fresh Choice Cafe'
BBQ • GRILL
Smoke and Barrel
120 S. Steele St., Sanford
Avg 4.4
(845 reviews)
Greek Salad
$10.00
More about Smoke and Barrel
Browse other tasty dishes in Sanford
Chocolate Cake
Tamales
Flautas
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Reuben
Caesar Salad
More near Sanford to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(40 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(210 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(141 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston