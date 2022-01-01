Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Sanford

Sanford restaurants that serve greek salad

Fresh Choice Café image

 

Fresh Choice Cafe'

805 Wicker Street, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.95
Olives, onions, tomato & feta on green leaf with a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Fresh Choice Cafe'
Smoke and Barrel image

BBQ • GRILL

Smoke and Barrel

120 S. Steele St., Sanford

Avg 4.4 (845 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.00
More about Smoke and Barrel

