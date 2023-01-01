Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork chops in
Sanford
/
Sanford
/
Pork Chops
Sanford restaurants that serve pork chops
BBQ • GRILL
Smoke and Barrel
120 S. Steele St., Sanford
Avg 4.4
(845 reviews)
Pork Chop Sandwich
$11.50
More about Smoke and Barrel
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dodge City - Sanford
2100 Dalrymple ST, SANFORD
Avg 3.1
(22 reviews)
Country Fried Pork Chop 3 Sides
$13.99
Country Fried Pork Chop 2 Sides
$12.99
More about Dodge City - Sanford
