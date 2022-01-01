Quesadillas in Sanford
Sanford restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Fonda Lupita
Fonda Lupita
129 W Main Street, Sanford
|Quesadillas
|$5.69
Handmade corn tortilla with cheese option to fill with meat or stew
|Kids Quesadilla + rice & beans
|$4.10
1 homemade tortilla with melted cheese, chicken or steak with rice and refried beans
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford
|2 Quesadilla Steak
|$8.19
|(1)Grilled Chicken & Quesadilla
|$4.29
|Texas Quesadilla
|$13.49