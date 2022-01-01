Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve quesadillas

Coach's - Sanford image

 

Coach's - Sanford

1707 HORNER BLVD, SANFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
More about Coach's - Sanford
Quesadillas image

 

Fonda Lupita

129 W Main Street, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$5.69
Handmade corn tortilla with cheese option to fill with meat or stew
Kids Quesadilla + rice & beans$4.10
1 homemade tortilla with melted cheese, chicken or steak with rice and refried beans
More about Fonda Lupita
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I image

 

EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I

1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Quesadilla Steak$8.19
(1)Grilled Chicken & Quesadilla$4.29
Texas Quesadilla$13.49
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
Restaurant banner

 

El Rolas

824 East Main Street, SANFORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Supreme$10.00
More about El Rolas

