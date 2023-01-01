Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Sanford

Sanford restaurants
Sanford restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Mariscos No. Juan

129 W Main Street, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$3.99
Beer battered fish, chipotle cream, slaw, pico de gallo
More about Mariscos No. Juan
Quick Bites

1907 Bragg Street, Sanford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$7.99
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
More about Quick Bites

