Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Sanford
/
Sanford
/
Shrimp Tacos
Sanford restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Mariscos No. Juan
129 W Main Street, Sanford
Avg 4.6
(464 reviews)
Shrimp Taco
$3.99
Beer battered fish, chipotle cream, slaw, pico de gallo
More about Mariscos No. Juan
Quick Bites
1907 Bragg Street, Sanford
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$7.99
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
More about Quick Bites
Browse other tasty dishes in Sanford
Chicken Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Quesadillas
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Flan
Turkey Clubs
Burritos
Steak Quesadillas
More near Sanford to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(50 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(242 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(360 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(445 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(177 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston