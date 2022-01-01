Steak tacos in Sanford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sanford restaurants that serve steak tacos
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford
No reviews yet
Fajita Taco Salad W/ Steak
$10.49
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
Quick Bites - NC
1907 Bragg Street, Sanford
No reviews yet
Steak Tacos
$9.49
Grilled Steak Strips, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese
More about Quick Bites - NC
