Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Sanford

Go
Sanford restaurants
Toast

Sanford restaurants that serve tamales

Fonda Lupita image

 

Fonda Lupita

129 W Main Street, Sanford

Avg 4.6 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamales$2.89
More about Fonda Lupita
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I image

 

EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I

1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamales(1)$3.49
Tamales(2)$6.79
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I

Browse other tasty dishes in Sanford

Pies

Philly Cheesesteaks

Tuna Salad

Cookies

Cheesecake

Turkey Clubs

Steak Tacos

Chef Salad

Map

More near Sanford to explore

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Southern Pines

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston