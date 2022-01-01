Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tamales in
Sanford
/
Sanford
/
Tamales
Sanford restaurants that serve tamales
Fonda Lupita
129 W Main Street, Sanford
Avg 4.6
(464 reviews)
Tamales
$2.89
More about Fonda Lupita
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
1625 Buffalo Lake Rd, Sanford
No reviews yet
Tamales(1)
$3.49
Tamales(2)
$6.79
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT I
