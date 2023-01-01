Go
Banner picView gallery

SANFRATELLO’s II - 7818 W Lincoln Hwy

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7818 W Lincoln Hwy

Frankfort, IL 60423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

7818 W Lincoln Hwy, Frankfort IL 60423

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cultivate Community Table
orange star4.6 • 246
11 S White Street 111 Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Kup A Joe Cafe
orange star4.6 • 574
41 Old Frankfort Way Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Harolds Chicken - Frankfort
orange starNo Reviews
21120 s Lagrange rd Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Enrico's Italian Dining - 20535 S LaGrange Road
orange starNo Reviews
20535 S LaGrange Road Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Frankfort
orange starNo Reviews
28 Kansas Street Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Francesca's Fortunato -
orange starNo Reviews
40 KANSAS ST. FRANKFORT, IL 60423
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frankfort

Kup A Joe Cafe
orange star4.6 • 574
41 Old Frankfort Way Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Cultivate Community Table
orange star4.6 • 246
11 S White Street 111 Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Frankfort

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SANFRATELLO’s II - 7818 W Lincoln Hwy

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston