Sangria 71
Perfect for any occasion - families, friends, birthdays, anniversaries, date nights, or just your overdue escape to the Mediterranean from Long Island
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
4585 Austin Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4585 Austin Blvd
Island Park NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Artie's Fish Market
Artie's Fish Market has been supplying Island Park and the surrounding area - and our own restaurant! - for over 40 years. Come by and check out our stock of the finest restaurant quality seafood on Long Island.
Baldoria
Come in and enjoy!
The Anchor Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Francescos
Come in and enjoy!