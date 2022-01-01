Go
Sangria 71

Perfect for any occasion - families, friends, birthdays, anniversaries, date nights, or just your overdue escape to the Mediterranean from Long Island

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

4585 Austin Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken$4.00
Slow cooked, pulled chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and a creamy mozzarella bleu cheese
Costillas de Cordero / Lamb Chops$19.00
Grilled Baby Lamb Chops
Saffron Rice$5.00
Homemade Potato Chips$5.00
Patatas Bravas$11.00
Potatoes cubed + fried then topped with Spicy Brava and Aioli sauce
Croquetas$12.00
Serrano Ham, chicken + bechamel croquettes
Guac and Chips$10.00
Paella Valenciana$26.00
Mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, chicken + chorizo in saffron rice
Box of Empanadas$20.00
Please select BOX size and then type flavors and quantity at bottom of page under "Special Requests"
Chicken$4.00
Pulled + seasoned in Saffron Sofrito
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4585 Austin Blvd

Island Park NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
