Sangria - Hoboken

800 Jackson Street

Popular Items

Croquetas Jamón y Pollo$12.00
Serrano ham, chicken, smoked paprika, aioli sauce
522 Cruz de Alba Crianza$50.00
Bacalao Croquettes$12.00
Fresh cod fritters, saffron aioli sauce
Location

Hoboken NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Shaka Kitchen

Shaka Kitchen is the only Hawaiian-Inspired, Chef Curated eatery that harmonizes health, happiness, and flavor in a purposeful way.
Catering to every dietary need during the era of dietary issues, we’ve left a footprint on the fast casual culinary industry. Keto friendly, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan, pescatarian, sugar free… you name it, we have a solution for it.
At Shaka Kitchen, all of our recipes are Chef driven and carefully curated fresh in-house with complete transparency. When you visit us, we promise that your meal will feature only the finest quality fish, poultry, fruit, vegetables, and more. We’re here to ensure your experience is one of a kind, every time.

Fox & Crow

Pub & Parlour

Park Avenue Pizza

Best Pizza in JC Heights

Casa Cubana

