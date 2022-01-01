Go
Sangria on the Burg

TACOS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5115 Fredericksburg Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (1664 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Taco Salad$12.00
Crisp tortilla shell with field greens, cabbage and carrots. Served with sesame chicken, crisp wonton strips, peanuts, pickled red onion, Sriracha aioli, sesame seeds and a Thai peanut vinaigrette
Jerk-Lemon Shrimp Taco$4.00
cabbage slaw, smoked pineapple and crema
Smoked Brisket Taco$5.00
pasilla onion strings and house BBQ sauce
Skirt Steak Taco$6.00
charred corn, crema, queso fresco, cilantro and chili-limon
2 Single Mangonada Margaritas$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Taco$3.50
jalapeno ranch, lettuce & tomato
Basic B Taco$3.50
panko breaded chicken, jalapeno cilantro ranch, lettuce, tomato and bacon
Wood Grilled Mushroom Taco$3.50
roasted salsa, tomato & queso fresco
Chips & Queso$6.50
house queso served with tostadas
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5115 Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

