Sangucheria PSF

Something different and delicious!
Peruvian-style sandwiches and desserts. Different drink types.

5950 Santo Road, Suite K

Popular Items

Chicharron$12.00
Slow-braised pork served with sweet potato, fresh red onion relish, and our special Peruvian chili pepper
Sweet Potatos$4.00
Sweet potato fried sticks
INCA KOLA$2.50
Traditional Peruvian soda.
The delivered item could be a 12 oz can or a 20 oz plastic bottle. It will depend on availability at the time of packing.
French Fries$4.00
Asado$12.00
Roast beef served with its gravy made with a blend of spices and Peruvian chilis. It includes fresh white onion relish
Roast Turkey$10.00
Roast turkey served with its gravy made with a blend of spices and Peruvian chilis. It includes lettuce and fresh red onion relish
Location

5950 Santo Road, Suite K

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
