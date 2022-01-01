Sangucheria PSF
Something different and delicious!
Peruvian-style sandwiches and desserts. Different drink types.
Popular Items
Location
5950 Santo Road, Suite K
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
